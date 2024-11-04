Davis Rea LTD. Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 947.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 912.6% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $168.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.