Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $208,620.72 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.7 %

DECK opened at $158.12 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.