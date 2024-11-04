DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 439 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth about $31,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 66,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter worth $4,741,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $106.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.93. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

