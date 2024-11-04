Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 387.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $98.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

