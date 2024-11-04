ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth $509,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

