Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.52.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.