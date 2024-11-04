EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at about $8,143,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,370,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,318,000 after buying an additional 208,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,637 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.2 %

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.