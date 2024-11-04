Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Evogene Stock Performance
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
