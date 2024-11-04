Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.54.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $164.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

