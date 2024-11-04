FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $458.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

