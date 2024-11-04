Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,088,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,042,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $586.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

