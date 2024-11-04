Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

