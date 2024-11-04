Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 122 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $3,833,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.7 %

AMETEK stock opened at $178.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

