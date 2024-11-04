Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 441 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CATH stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $901.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.