Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 250 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

