Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 873,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $77.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.