Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 84.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Black Hills by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $57.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.36%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.