Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $289,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 593,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,767 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $130.21 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,673.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $2,005,032.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,673.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,829 shares of company stock worth $5,206,068. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.