Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $352,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,724,383. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,418,591. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $187.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

