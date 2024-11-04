Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $223,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $63.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

