Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 824,164 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 242,597 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 489.1% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 196,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 406.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

