Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XSMO opened at $65.40 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
