Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOR. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.73 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $48.98 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

