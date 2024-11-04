Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 4,152 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 607.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 224,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $53.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $758.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.