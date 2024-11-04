Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,385,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.9% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,749.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,886.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,756.39 and a twelve month high of $4,856.60.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,680.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.