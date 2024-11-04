Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 739 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.39 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.44 and a 12-month high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average of $210.14.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

