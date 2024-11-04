Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $231,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

