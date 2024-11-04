Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 386.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,231,860.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

