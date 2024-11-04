Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

