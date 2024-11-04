Financial Comparison: Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential -5.70% -4.97% -2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential $279.86 million 5.34 -$107.26 million ($0.17) -94.64

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential.

Summary

Veris Residential beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of garden-style multi-residential properties, primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

