Financial Contrast: Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) versus Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jet2 and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet2 N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 46.11% 34.74% 12.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jet2 and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet2 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbnb 5 19 8 0 2.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Airbnb has a consensus price target of $135.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Jet2.

19.7% of Jet2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jet2 and Airbnb”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 84.32 Airbnb $9.92 billion 8.83 $4.79 billion $7.35 18.57

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Jet2. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airbnb beats Jet2 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. In addition, it engages in the aircraft leasing and financing services. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

