First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) CEO Sells $273,743.60 in Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $273,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,190.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $43.18 on Monday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $358.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Recommended Stories

