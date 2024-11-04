First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after buying an additional 148,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,023,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,133,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,776,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

FR opened at $52.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

