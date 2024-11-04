First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) revealed its financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, through a press release issued on October 31, 2024. The results of operations and financial condition during this period were outlined in detail in the press release, which is accessible in Exhibit 99.1 of the company’s Form 8-K filing.

The information provided in the press release, including discussions on pricing and fee trends, credit quality, liquidity, new business outcomes, expansion strategies, anticipated expenses, and planned schedules, is intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements, following the guidelines of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

It is important to note that actual results may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could impact these results include changes in interest rates, overall economic conditions, legislative and regulatory modifications, governmental monetary and fiscal policies, loan portfolio quality, competition, accounting principles, and the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s operations.

First Mid Bancshares advises that additional information concerning the company, along with factors and risks that could substantially affect its financial results, can be found in its submissions to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of their issuance, and it does not commit to updating or reviewing any forward-looking information unless required by federal securities laws or SEC regulations.

In concordance with the disclosure requirements, the Form 8-K filing includes the press release dated October 31, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1 and a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

(Note: This news article has been generated from publicly available information contained in a Form 8-K SEC filing by First Mid Bancshares, Inc.)

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

