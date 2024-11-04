First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 635,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $27.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

