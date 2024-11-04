First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,171 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULG. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,007,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

