First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 86 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 147.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 153,008 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of DaVita by 9.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 146.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DVA opened at $141.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.