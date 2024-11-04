First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $393,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

