First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 512 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 426.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $4,527,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Illumina by 33.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 92.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Illumina Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $149.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

