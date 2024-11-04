First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 819 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,454 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.54.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $164.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

