First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $348.82 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $198.45 and a one year high of $371.04. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.60.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

