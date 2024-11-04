First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 196.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ball by 62.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ball by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BALL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

NYSE BALL opened at $59.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

