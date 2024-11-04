First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 228.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.