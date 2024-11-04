First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 543,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.89 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

