Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

FND stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,010.5% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 83,856 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

