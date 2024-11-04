Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

