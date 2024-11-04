Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,207 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $99.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

