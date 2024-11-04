Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 5,785 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

