Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $337,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $212.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $179.48 and a one year high of $222.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average of $209.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

