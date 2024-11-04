Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

